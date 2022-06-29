Cail Bruich partners with The Macallan to create luxurious high tea experience

The Michelin Star restaurant and The Macallan have joined forces to offer a twist on Scotland’s traditional high tea.

Glasgow’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Cail Bruich , has partnered with The Macallan to offer a luxurious take on high tea. The collaboration brings together special whisky and tea pairings with expertly created sweet treats from the restaurant’s head chef, Lorna McNee.

Available post-dinner, chef Lorna McNee has specially created petit-fours for the occasion to complement the teas selected from world-leading specialists, Jing Tea, as well as the four whiskies, chosen by The Macallan; Double Cask 12 year old, Sherry Oak 18 year old, Sherry Oak 25 year old, and M Decanter – a limited edition single malt.

Cail Bruich partners with The Macallan to create luxurious alternative to ‘tea & cake supper’ experience

The Double Cask 12-year-old brings creamy butterscotch and vanilla custard on the nose, with honeyed wood and citrus on the palate. Its lingering oak finish is accompanied by a Phoenix Honey Orchard Oolong tea.

Meanwhile, the Sherry Oak 18-year-old is paired with an Indian chai blend, which brings together notes of dried fruit and hints of spice, clove, and orange.

Lastly, the M Decanter will be paired with a Puerh tea that draws on some of the richest and rarest notes gained from its unique maturing process, bringing notes of apple and polished oak and lasting heavier finish of raisin.

Simon McAtamney, general manager of Cail Bruich said of the partnership: “The Macallan is first and foremost a product we enjoy drinking, which is a key remit in any of the products that feature in our drinks list, wine list, and menus.

“The impressive work The Macallan has done in the past with some of the world’s best restaurants shows that they have mutual respect for the restaurant industry. Like Cail Bruich, they have a strong interest in connecting food and drink, so we have created something inspiring for diners to get involved in, that delves much deeper into our shared Scottish pride.”

Marco Di Ciacca, marketing manager, The Macallan added: “We look forward to seeing The Macallan and Cail Bruich unite through this unique yet quintessentially Scottish dining experience.

“As two brands that champion shared values of excellence, fine hospitality, and craftsmanship, we are thrilled to continue to build on our existing relationship with one of Scotland’s finest establishments in the F&B sector, creating an incredible experience for the consumer.”