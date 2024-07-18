Celebrities in Glasgow Pubs: 12 of the most popular Glaswegian pubs visited by famous international stars

All kinds of celebrities come to Glasgow for all different kinds of reasons - but where do the stars go for a pint in the city?

Glasgow draws in celebrities from all over the world - it’s a popular city for a reason - today we wanted to look at some of the most popular pubs frequented by the stars when they are out and about.

Whether it’s a regular sighting, like Lewis Capaldi on Ashton Lane, or a bit more unexpected, like Olivia Rodrigo oan wan in Partick - here’s a look at the pubs where the celebrities choose to drink when they are in Glasgow, from recent spots to memorable visits from the past.

Take a look below as we explore 12 pubs visited by celebrities here in Glasgow.

1. Post Malone - Wunderbar

2. Lewis Capaldi - Jinty McGinty's

3. Rod Stewart - Murphy's

4. Olivia Rodrigo - West Side Tavern

