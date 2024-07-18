Glasgow draws in celebrities from all over the world - it’s a popular city for a reason - today we wanted to look at some of the most popular pubs frequented by the stars when they are out and about.
Whether it’s a regular sighting, like Lewis Capaldi on Ashton Lane, or a bit more unexpected, like Olivia Rodrigo oan wan in Partick - here’s a look at the pubs where the celebrities choose to drink when they are in Glasgow, from recent spots to memorable visits from the past.
Take a look below as we explore 12 pubs visited by celebrities here in Glasgow.
1. Post Malone - Wunderbar
Post Malone contributed to a fan buying his first home at an afterparty in Wunderbar following Malone's Hydro gig in May of this year. | Contributed
2. Lewis Capaldi - Jinty McGinty's
Capaldi was spotted taking pictures with fans while revelling at Jinty McGinty’s on St Patrick’s Day. | Jinty McGinty's
3. Rod Stewart - Murphy's
Rod Stewart gave an impromptu performance of Maggie May at Murphy's Irish Bar in the Merchant City back in April this year, alongside pal Johnny Mac. | Kevin McGuire
4. Olivia Rodrigo - West Side Tavern
West Side Tavern in Partick hosted American pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo between a run of two nights at the Hydro in May. | West Side Tavern
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.