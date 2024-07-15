Rare Beatles painting to be exhibited at exhibition celebrating John Byrne and Alasdair Gray in Glasgow City Centre

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:07 BST
The rare painting, which was used as the cover image of The Beatles Ballads LP will exhibit in Glasgow this month

Two Glasgow Polymaths is a new exhibition which runs from Monday 15 July until Friday 26 July at Lyon & Turnbull's city centre gallery, features the work of John Byrne and Alasdair Gray.

Both men, who studied at the Glasgow School of Art, were prolific writers and visual artists. 

Paisley-born Byrne died last December at the age of 83, while Gray, who lived in the city throughout his life, died aged 85 in December 2019.

Rarely seen treasures feature in the exhibition, two of which will be sold live online in Edinburgh next month. Other works have been loaned to the auction house by collectors.

A rare painting of The Beatles, painted by Byrne in 1969, and later used as the cover image of The Beatles Ballads LP 12 years later, is one of the highlights of the show.

Rumours at the time suggest the original was lost by EMI Records, which makes this unique work a surviving early version.

