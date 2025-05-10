Celebrities in Glasgow Pubs: 8 of the most popular Glaswegian pubs visited by famous international stars

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 08:48 BST

All kinds of celebrities come to Glasgow for all different kinds of reasons - but where do the stars go for a pint in the city?

Glasgow draws in celebrities from all over the world - it’s a popular city for a reason - today we wanted to look at some of the most popular pubs frequented by the stars when they are out and about.

Whether it’s a regular sighting, like Lewis Capaldi on Ashton Lane, or a bit more unexpected, like Olivia Rodrigo oan wan in Partick - here’s a look at the pubs where the celebrities choose to drink when they are in Glasgow, from recent spots to memorable visits from the past.

Take a look below as we explore 8 pubs visited by celebrities here in Glasgow.

Capaldi was spotted taking pictures with fans while revelling at Jinty McGuinty’s on St Patrick’s Day, 2023.

1. Lewis Capaldi - Jinty McGuinty’s

Capaldi was spotted taking pictures with fans while revelling at Jinty McGuinty’s on St Patrick’s Day, 2023. | Jinty McGuinty's

Post Malone contributed to a fan buying his first home at an afterparty in Wunderbar following Malones Hydro gig back in May of this year.

2. Post Malone - Wunderbar

Post Malone contributed to a fan buying his first home at an afterparty in Wunderbar following Malones Hydro gig back in May of this year. | Contributed

Rod Stewart gave an impromptu performance of Maggie May at Murphy's Irish Bar in the Merchant City alongside pal Johnny Mac.

3. Rod Stewart - Murphy's

Rod Stewart gave an impromptu performance of Maggie May at Murphy's Irish Bar in the Merchant City alongside pal Johnny Mac. | Kevin McGuire

West Side Tavern in Partick hosted American pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo between a run of two nights at the Hydro in May.

4. Olivia Rodrigo - West Side Tavern

West Side Tavern in Partick hosted American pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo between a run of two nights at the Hydro in May. | West Side Tavern

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:CelebritiesPubsGlasgowLewis Capaldi
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice