Glasgow draws in celebrities from all over the world - it’s a popular city for a reason - today we wanted to look at some of the most popular pubs frequented by the stars when they are out and about.

Whether it’s a regular sighting, like Lewis Capaldi on Ashton Lane, or a bit more unexpected, like Olivia Rodrigo oan wan in Partick - here’s a look at the pubs where the celebrities choose to drink when they are in Glasgow, from recent spots to memorable visits from the past.

Take a look below as we explore 8 pubs visited by celebrities here in Glasgow.

1 . Lewis Capaldi - Jinty McGuinty’s Capaldi was spotted taking pictures with fans while revelling at Jinty McGuinty’s on St Patrick’s Day, 2023. | Jinty McGuinty's

2 . Post Malone - Wunderbar Post Malone contributed to a fan buying his first home at an afterparty in Wunderbar following Malones Hydro gig back in May of this year. | Contributed

3 . Rod Stewart - Murphy's Rod Stewart gave an impromptu performance of Maggie May at Murphy's Irish Bar in the Merchant City alongside pal Johnny Mac. | Kevin McGuire