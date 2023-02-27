Unlimited fries with peppercorn sauce and steak - all for just £10 at Glasgow’s popular new steakhouse

Chateau-X opened in December of 2021, and proved incredibly popular in its first year of business, now they’re launching a new menu item ‘Steak Frites’ - which features flat iron steak, lashings of peppercorn sauce, and unlimited fries, only avaliable on a Monday.

Beginning today, Monday February 27, Chateau-X will begin ‘Steak Frites only Mondays’ - in which you can nab 250g of Flat Iron Steak, topped with peppercorn sauce and unlimited fries for just £10 per person.

To celebrate the launch - the first 100 diners today at Chateau-X will get their Steak Frites for free.

Launched today, the new menu at Chateau-X includes unlimited fries with Steak Frites and peppercorn sauce for just £10