Glasgow City Centre Bar and Restaurant forced to close after just six months

The city centre restaurant had to close their doors after half a year in Glasgow!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

A popular new restaurant and cocktail bar in Glasgow’s City Centre closed its doors after just six months in business.

Bothwell House on Bothwell Street - around the corner from Glasgow Central Station - opened in September last year on the former site of Grill on the Corner, but has since announced it’s closure.

Those who had bookings in the restaurant were informed that there reservation could no longer be honoured, as the restaurant would no longer be open.

On their website, where they once had menus, booking information, and trendy images of the interior - it now only reads ‘We are now closed. We thank you for your custom. Any pending or future reservations are now cancelled.’

The interior of Bothwell House, which was forced to close its doors after just six months in businessThe interior of Bothwell House, which was forced to close its doors after just six months in business
The interior of Bothwell House, which was forced to close its doors after just six months in business

The restaurant was opened seven days a week from noon until late, and from 10am on weekends, it offered Mediterranean and Middle Eastern-infused cuisine, as well as cocktails.

It was noticeable for its trendy, boujee interiors hoping to attract the young social media-savvy crowd, evident in their modern decoration and the expansive cherry blossom tree that filled the atrium of the restaurant.

It’s currently unknown when, or if, any other business will take over the site.

