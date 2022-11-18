Cocktail of the week: Spectre by Gōst

Gost, a steak restaurant on Bothwell Street, opened its doors to the public in March 2022. Here, head bartender Ewan Angus, shows us an easy step-by-step guide to make their luminous cocktail, Spectre, at home.
Ingredients
35ml Glenlivet Founders Reserve
15ml Tokaji Aszu
10ml Pomegranate syrup
10ml Blue Curacao
Gold and Blue Lustre Dust (Edible Glitter)
Garnish with orange peel and Maraschino cherry
Method
Add in all ingredients and lustre dust (edible glitter) to stirring glass and mix well with ice.
Pour into coupe style glass.
Garnish with orange peel and a maraschino cherry. Enjoy!
Spectre is available at Gōst at £11