Cocktail of the week: Spectre by Gōst

We find out how to make this shimmering cocktail, which is currently available at Gost.

By Mahnoor Sohail
34 minutes ago

Gost, a steak restaurant on Bothwell Street, opened its doors to the public in March 2022. Here, head bartender Ewan Angus, shows us an easy step-by-step guide to make their luminous cocktail, Spectre, at home.

Ingredients

35ml Glenlivet Founders Reserve

15ml Tokaji Aszu

10ml Pomegranate syrup

10ml Blue Curacao

Gold and Blue Lustre Dust (Edible Glitter)

Garnish with orange peel and Maraschino cherry

Method

Add in all ingredients and lustre dust (edible glitter) to stirring glass and mix well with ice.

Pour into coupe style glass.

Garnish with orange peel and a maraschino cherry. Enjoy!

Spectre is available at Gōst at £11

