Where to find the best Christmas Dinner in Glasgow this festive season

Here’s a list of some of the best restaurants around Glasgow offering Christmas Dinner this year.

Christmas Dinner - everybody wants it, but who can be bothered cooking it? Rather than putting your mammy, granny - or even worse, yourself - out this festive season, why not consider getting your dinner cooked for you at one of these fine Glaswegian establishments.

To help you avoid a Christmas cookery disaster - we’ve put together this list of Glasgow restaurants serving Christmas dinner this year.

The Social

The Social are offering up Glaswegians their Christmas Dinner this year - with a new Christmas cocktail menu to boot!

Well-established Royal Exchange Square restaurant and bar, The Social, are operating all throughout the festive season - offering a new Christmas food and cocktail menu.

Booth packages are available all throughout the festive season - with bookings available up until Hogmanay, promising a huge bash for the New Years. Booth Packages range from £150 to £230 and include cocktail trees, ‘chef’s nibbles’, and more.

Food on offer over Christmas includes Roast Turkey with all the trimmings, a vegan mushroom nut roast, Sea Trout with a sorrel crust, and a ‘Pigs In Blanket Pizza’.

Desserts on offer include Black Forest Cheesecake, a Traditional Christmas Pudding, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and a Dark Chocolate Delice.

Hummingbird

Hummingbird are offering both festive lunches and dinners this Christmas.

Looking for a Boujee Christmas Dinner? Look no further than Hummingbird on Bath Street.

Private rooms over four floors are available to book for large groups looking to celebrate Christmas in style. For just £26.95 per person, you can enjoy three courses, a glass of fizz, and free room hire from Sunday-Wednesday.

Starters include Turkey Noodle Soup, Chicken Liver Parfait, Hot Smoked Salmon Rilletes, and Chestnut Mushroom & Tarragon Pate.

Mains include Roast Turkey Breast with all the trimmings, Temph Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash, Verbena Harissa Salmon, and Spiced Stout Braised Feather Blade.

For dessert there’s Citrus Cheesecake, Traditional Christmas Pudding, Dark Chocolate Delice, and a Scottish Cheese Selection.

The Grosvenor

If you’re looking for a dinner that’ll capture the magic of Christmas, The Grosvenor on Ashton Lane has you covered. It’s not every Christmas you get to dine under a canopy of fairy lights in one of Glasgow’s most stylish streets.

Diners can choose from dining in the Café, or partying the night away up on the grand Mezzanine with its own private bar. There are also two private dining rooms for more intimate get togethers.

Two courses cost £22.95, while three courses cost £29.95 - for £19.95 a head you can also treat yourself to the festive buffet.

Starters include Winter Spiced Red Lentil Soup, Rustic Pork, Apricot & Chestnut Terrine, Hot Smoked Salmon Rillettes, and Chestnut Mushroom & Tarragon Pate.

Mains include Roast Turkey Breast with all the trimmings, Ras El Hanout Celeriac Steak, Pan Roast Sea Bass & Mustard Shard and ‘The Xmas Burger’.

Desserts include Citrus Cheesecake, Mulled Wine & Pear Eton Mess, Chocolate & Orange Mousse, and Traditional Christmas Pudding.

Committee Room No.9

The Committee Rooms will host Christmas get togethers this year.

Probably the poshest option for Christmas Dinner of the lot - just imagine the look on your friend’s faces when you tell them you had Christmas dinner in the illustrious Committee Room No.9.

From a couple of weeknight tipples to private festive dining - the Committee Room’s are well set to host Glaswegians this Christmas. Packages range from the bottled beer package for £30 - eight bottles of your choice of Corona, Budweiser, or Camden Hells - to the Luxury Celebration for £165 - including two bottes of Moet or Chandon Rose.

The Committee Rooms will host several festive party nights for £32.95 per person - which includes a festive meal, Christmas cocktail on arrival, and a live DJ.

On the menu for starters this year is the lone Winter Spiced Red Lentil Soup. For mains there’s Turkey Jambalaya, and a Vegan Feta & Butternut Squash Wellington. For dessert there is a Dark Chocolate & Orange Tart.

The Bothy

The Bothy will also offer a range of festive menu items in the run up to Christmas.

Fancy your Christmas Dinner in the heart of the West End? The Bothy can accommodate that.

The Bothy team exudes that class that the West End is known for and offers private dining for groups of up to 22 people. Organisers promise lots of live music and an extensive list of whiskies, wines and winter toddies on offer.

Starters include Celeriac & Truffle Soup, Duck Liver & Foie Gras Parfait, Beetroot Salmon Gravlax, and theHarissa Cauliflower & Hazelnut Picada.

Mains include Roast Turkey Breast with all the trimmings, a Chestnut & Porcini Mushroom Nut Roast, Tandoori Sea Bream, Spiced Stout Braised Feather Blade, and a Roast Gressingham Duck Leg.

Desserts on offer are: Cranachan Cheesecake, Clootie Dumpling, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Dark Chocolate Delice, and a Scottish Cheese Selection.

