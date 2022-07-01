Cocktail of the week: Wild Berry Sour from Moskito

Moskito bar shows us how to make a summery twist on a classic cocktail.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:39 pm

Moskito is one of 60 bars and restaurants taking part in a new food and drink tourism campaign.

Bartender Reece Hollis shows us an easy step-by-step guide on how to make this summery cocktail at home.

Ingredients

35ml Diplomatico Matuanp

12.5ml Chambord

12.5ml Disaranno

12.5ml fresh lime juice

3 drops of Foamee

5ml sugar syrup

Garnish with dehydrated lime wheel

Method

Add in all ingredients to the shaker with three drops of Foamee on top, and dry shake first.

Once the content has become foamy, add ice to the shaker and shake again.

Double strain the drink into a deep coupe glass.

Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel and enjoy!

Wild Berry Sour is available at Moskito Bar, priced at £10.00

