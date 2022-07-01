Cocktail of the week: Wild Berry Sour from Moskito

Moskito is one of 60 bars and restaurants taking part in a new food and drink tourism campaign.
Bartender Reece Hollis shows us an easy step-by-step guide on how to make this summery cocktail at home.
Ingredients
35ml Diplomatico Matuanp
12.5ml Chambord
12.5ml Disaranno
12.5ml fresh lime juice
3 drops of Foamee
5ml sugar syrup
Garnish with dehydrated lime wheel
Method
Add in all ingredients to the shaker with three drops of Foamee on top, and dry shake first.
Once the content has become foamy, add ice to the shaker and shake again.
Double strain the drink into a deep coupe glass.
Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel and enjoy!
Wild Berry Sour is available at Moskito Bar, priced at £10.00