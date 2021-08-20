Is private members’ club Soho House coming to Glasgow?

Elite private club Soho House could be coming to Glasgow.

What’s happening? The Times interviewed owner Nick Jones last weekend, and it was mentioned that ‘on the cards are openings in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham’. He has also previously talked about plans for the city.

Where will Soho House be located in Glasgow? In another interview with the Times earlier this year, it was stated that the Glasgow Soho House would occupy four floors of a Victorian building in Merchant City. However, no specific location has been announced. Nick joked he had been under pressure from his wife (former Desert Island Discs presented Kirsty Young) to open a base in Glasgow.

What is Soho House? It is a private members’ club which has spaces across Europe, North America, The Middle East and Asia, from Mumbai, India to Austin, Texas. It is a place for members to meet up, connect and have fun. It was launched in 1995 as a private members’ club for actors and artists who ate at Nick’s restaurant, Cafe Boheme. Since then it has grown to include 27 houses in ten countries.

Can I join? Gaining membership is not a simple process. Tens of thousands of people are currently on a waiting list, hoping to acquire membership to this elite club. Soho House is limiting the numbers it takes on, to make sure its current members get the best possible experience.