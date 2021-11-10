Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez desperate to try Irn Bru during COP26 trip

The US congresswoman finally got to try Scotland's other national drink.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was desperately seeking Irn Bru on her trip to Glasgow for COP26 - and luckily manged to find some.

The Democrat arrived at the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday as part of a US congressional delegation.

Posting on Instagram, she said she wants to try Irn-Bru while in Scotland.

In response to a question on whether she has sampled it, she wrote: “I am trying to get my hands on some!

“So far it’s been nonstop work with no real independent time so I am hoping for a window to find some.

“The schedule has us leave early and get back late.

“Where do I find it?? Do y’all have bodegas here?”

AOC finally got her hands on some of our other national drink, with both the congresswoman and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeting about it.

Following on from the initial post, AOC tweeted: “I finally got a hold of some Irn-Bru.”

Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Amidst all the serious business at COP26 today, I am pleased to report that AOC now has a supply of Irn Bru.”

Following on from her tweet Irn Bru tweeted: “The BRU got through”

On Tuesday, the congresswoman spoke at a press conference at the climate summit and also attended an event on gender and the climate crisis at which the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, made a speech.

A spokesman for Irn-Bru said: “It’s phenomenal that Scotland’s ginger nectar has made such a splash with delegates from across the globe.