Forget the absent Christmas market and head down to the Cranside Winter Village.

Temperatures are dropping, nights are closing in and Christmas is bearing down on us at an alarming pace.

The change in seasons also heralds the arrival of Glasgow’s largest winter village, complete with private igloos, a ‘hygge lounge’ and even a ski gondola.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cranside Winter Village opens on Thursday 25 November for six weeks and will serve as a suitable substitute for the Glasgow Christmas Market which will not be open this year.

Located by the North Rotunda building in Finnieston, on the banks of the River Clyde, the Cranside Kitchen will be given a winter makeover, complete with festive decorations, fairy lights and mini Christmas trees.

The pop-up village will feature a stage which will host resident DJs playing disco and club classics every weekend as well as Christmas drag brunch events.

Open during brunch, lunch and dinner, visitors will still be able to browse the Cranside app featuring menus from Romanos, Halloumi, Kilmurry & Co and XI’AN and two new festive inspired food market stalls offering hot drinks, hot dogs and hot donuts.

Hot cider on tap

Those looking to splash out can book the private Kopparberg Cable Car Cabin featuring cosy upholstery, soft lighting and, most importantly, hot cider on tap.

Alternatively, you can protect yourself from the elements by booking one of the Cranside’s private igloos complete with comfy seating and warm rugs.

The Hygge lounge embraces Scandinavian comfort and conviviality, protecting revellers from the elements with heaters, blankets, soft lighting and seasonal beverages on constant offer.