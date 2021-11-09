Plans have been submitted for a £10 million development which could become one of Glasgow’s greenest residential properties.

The proposed site in Finnieston is a former brass foundry currently used as offices.

Just a stone’s throw away from the main venue for COP26, the flats would possess a host of features placing it at the sharp end of environmentally-friendly residential developments.

This includes a high efficiency centralised combined heat and power (CHP) system which makes use of ‘reclaimed heat’ to reduce energy use as well as six electrical vehicle chargers.

The Minerva Street development also features a rooftop photovoltaic solar panel array to provide free clean energy to offset conventional power consumption in the building.

The development will consist of 64 one, two and three-bedroom flats.

Developers Nevis Properties claim they have gone beyond the sustainability requirements set out in Glasgow’s City Development Plan.

Plans will help Glasgow evolve into a ‘dynamic, contemporary city’

Marc Taylor, director at Nevis Properties, stated that the developer is focused on regenerating brownfield sites to help to address Glasgow’s housing shortage.

Taylor said: “For Glasgow to continue to evolve as a dynamic, contemporary city, and recover from the pandemic, there is a need to create quality housing in prime locations which enhances the urban fabric of the city and attracts the very best talent.

“Finnieston is incredibly attractive to young professionals and first-time buyers because it’s walkable to the city centre and has some of Glasgow’s best bars and restaurants. As it stands there is a distinct lack of choice for quality new build accommodation and extremely high demand for second-hand properties within the area.