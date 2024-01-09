Deliveroo Awards 2023: 8 Glasgow restaurants shortlisted to be named the best in Scotland and UK
These are the Glasgow restaurants nominated to be named the best in Scotland by Deliveroo
Eight restaurants from Glasgow have been nominated as the best food spots in Scotland as part of the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards while two are shortlisted amongst the best in the UK, it was announced today.
The glitz and glamour of awards and gala season is almost here, and today, Deliveroo announces the return of its very own Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the best and most loved restaurants up and down the country.
The highly-anticipated awards recognise Deliveroo’s most popular local partners, from independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes and flavours in between.
This year sees eight restaurants in Glasgow shortlisted for accolades in the Scotland region, from Best Chinese to Best Mexican, and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.
From today until January 21 at 23.59, local food lovers can cast their votes to back their best-loved restaurants. Those that participate are automatically entered into a draw to win £500 in-app credit.