These are the Glasgow restaurants nominated to be named the best in Scotland by Deliveroo

Eight restaurants from Glasgow have been nominated as the best food spots in Scotland as part of the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards while two are shortlisted amongst the best in the UK, it was announced today.

The glitz and glamour of awards and gala season is almost here, and today, Deliveroo announces the return of its very own Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the best and most loved restaurants up and down the country.

The highly-anticipated awards recognise Deliveroo’s most popular local partners, from independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes and flavours in between.

This year sees eight restaurants in Glasgow shortlisted for accolades in the Scotland region, from Best Chinese to Best Mexican, and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.

From today until January 21 at 23.59, local food lovers can cast their votes to back their best-loved restaurants. Those that participate are automatically entered into a draw to win £500 in-app credit.

1 . Salt & Chilli Oriental - Best Chinese (Scotland) & Independent Restaurant of the Year (UK) Salt & Chilli Oriental brings a taste of Hong Kong's frill-free street food to Glasgow's Southside. Owner and chef Jimmy Lee can often be seen cooking on ITV This Morning or sharing TikTok videos of his recipes.

2 . Ting Thai Caravan - Best Thai (Scotland & UK) Ting Thai Caravan on West Nile Street is up for Thai Restaurant of the Year. Ting Thai’s story began in 2012 when a group of friends embarked on a mission to bring authentic Thai street food to Scotland's capital. Back then, it was just a pop-up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival before becoming a full-time eatery with four restaurants across Edinburgh and Glasgow. In November, Ting Thai is expanding to London.

3 . ORO - Best Pizza (Scotland) Named one of the top Pizza Restaurants in the World by the Italian Government in 2018. Owner Domenico has sat on the judging panel at the world's biggest Pizza trade show and culinary contest in Las Vegas every year since 2008.

4 . Topolabamba - Best Mexican (Scotland) A tremendously popular Glasgow based eatery which serves up authentic Mexican street food in the city centre.