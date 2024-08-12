East End bookies could become new café under new plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The old Coral bookies on Carntyne Road could become a new cafe under plans submitted to Glasgow City Council

A former bookies in Glasgow’s east end could be turned into a café under new plans.

Glasgow City Council has received an application which requests permission to change the use of an old Coral shop on Carntyne Road.

Documents submitted with the bid state the property “lies unused” and has been for “some time”, with just “an empty shell” remaining.

The plans, submitted on behalf of Joanna Myles, are for a “cafe/restaurant with hot food takeaway” at 528 Carntyne Road.

They add: “We are looking to open a cafe/takeaway for hot and cold food (pizza/pasta/soups/baguettes/sandwiches and hot and soft drinks, using Just Eat for deliveries.”

The former Coral shop on Carntyne Road could become a new café under new plans | Contributed

As part of the redevelopment of the unit, a commercial kitchen would be installed and extraction equipment put in place. Plans show a seating area with 30 covers.

It is proposed to open the cafe from 11am to 9pm seven days a week. Eight car parking spaces would be provided.