East End bookies could become new café under new plans

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The old Coral bookies on Carntyne Road could become a new cafe under plans submitted to Glasgow City Council

A former bookies in Glasgow’s east end could be turned into a café under new plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glasgow City Council has received an application which requests permission to change the use of an old Coral shop on Carntyne Road.

Documents submitted with the bid state the property “lies unused” and has been for “some time”, with just “an empty shell” remaining.

The plans, submitted on behalf of Joanna Myles, are for a “cafe/restaurant with hot food takeaway” at 528 Carntyne Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They add: “We are looking to open a cafe/takeaway for hot and cold food (pizza/pasta/soups/baguettes/sandwiches and hot and soft drinks, using Just Eat for deliveries.”

The former Coral shop on Carntyne Road could become a new café under new plansThe former Coral shop on Carntyne Road could become a new café under new plans
The former Coral shop on Carntyne Road could become a new café under new plans | Contributed

As part of the redevelopment of the unit, a commercial kitchen would be installed and extraction equipment put in place. Plans show a seating area with 30 covers.

It is proposed to open the cafe from 11am to 9pm seven days a week. Eight car parking spaces would be provided.

Related topics:CafeGlasgowEast End

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice