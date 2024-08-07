Popular Italian restaurant to open huge new venue on George Square

A Glasgow Italian small plates restaurant has opened a second Glasgow location on George Square

Assaggini has now opened their newest location on George Square in Glasgow City Centre.

Focusing on small plates of Italian favourites like carbonara and arabbiata - the popular Italian eatery will occupy 7 George Square, formerly operated by Doppio Malto.

This will be the chain’s third location in Scotland, following their restaurant in the West End at 227 Byres Road and Edinburgh at 66 Rose Street.

Kaitlin Wraight

The Viva Italia Group who launched the project are veterans in the trade, already operating brands including Mozza Pizza, Doppio Malto UK, Banca Di Roma, Tony Macaroni and Nardini Cafe in Largs.

Assaggini specialises in fresh pasta, gourmet ‘Pinsa’ style pizzas - small plates designed for sharing, and craft beers from Glasgow’s West brewery.

The extensive menu is split into pasta, fritti (fried sides), salumi e focacce (meat and bread), pizza, insalata (salads) and dolci (dessert) with a map of Italy and Glasgow - showing where each dish originates or is inspired from.

Pasta dishes include fresh Paccheri Gamberi e Limone, Bucatini Amatriciana, Cacio e Pepe and Reginette Lamb Ragu. There’s also a signature Fettuccine Grana e Pepe prepared in a parmesan wheel.

Pinsa style pizzas, inspired by the different Italian regions, which are served smaller in size, come with a variety of toppings all sourced and inspired by different regions in Italy including fresh Fior di Latte mozzarella, Datterini tomatoes and Sardinian sausage.

Each pasta and pizza on the menu has a suggested beer for pairing and sides including aged Parma ham, Calabrian ventricina salami, arancini and croquettes are also available and are billed as perfect for table sharing.

Desserts range from tiramisu to soft serve ice cream, cheesecake, affogato and panna cotta.