Celtic FC get Glasgow City Council planning approval for two massive 7m signs

New signs are coming to Celtic FC’s training centre development

Celtic FC have been granted planning approval to place two massive logos on either end of their new Barrowfield Training Centre off London Road.

The featured Celtic logo is 7000mm in diameter, non - illuminated, and was printed from Polar® Grip, white polymeric selfadhesive PVC film, for application to fabric (Powerplas 920).

Both Celtic signs will face East and West respectively, on either end of the indoor 11s pitch at the Barrowfield Training Centre.

The new Barrowfield development will include two 11s pitches outside as well as an 11s indoor pitch. The centre will also see a state-of-the-art gym and fitness facilities, new changing areas, medical suites for player treatment and rehab as well as sport science and analysis centres.

The request for planning permission was put forward to Glasgow City Council on behalf of Celtic FC back on March 25, and was granted permission by Glasgow City Council on July 31.