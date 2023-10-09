3 . Burns Howff

Burns Howff was probably, at one time, one of the best known live Rock venues in Glasgow. Situated on West Regent Street, there was no better place to enjoy your first pint for a young rock fan. Burns Howff was the place to go for some of the best live music. Sadly, the Burns Howff closed its doors for the last time in 1984, but its legend lives on. Photo: Kafuffle\wikimedia