Eight Glaswegians share the story of where they enjoyed their first pint in Glasgow from the Barrowland Ballroom to Burns Howff

Liam Smillie
Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 01:00 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 01:01 BST

Your first pint in Glasgow is very possibly the most important pint you’ll ever have - so we asked Glaswegians for their memories of their first pint in the city

From the Saracen Head to Burns Howff - whether the pubs are still around or long gone - we wanted to know where the people of Glasgow enjoyed their first pint.

We asked the GlasgowWorld audience on Facebook where they had their first pint in Glasgow, and over 150 readers got in touch to share their memories of that first ever all-important pint.

We didn’t bother asking what kind of pint, as we all know, it’s got to be Tennents.

One commenter shared a memory of enjoying their first pint in the old Strathclyde Student Union on John Street. A very Glaswegian idea of a student union, the whole building was set in a tower - which made it very inconvenient for smokers who would need to get the unreliable lift or walk down all the stairs and back for a smoke.

1. Strathclyde Student Union

One commenter shared a memory of enjoying their first pint in the old Strathclyde Student Union on John Street. A very Glaswegian idea of a student union, the whole building was set in a tower - which made it very inconvenient for smokers who would need to get the unreliable lift or walk down all the stairs and back for a smoke.

Another reader enjoyed their first tipple at the Saracen Head on the Gallowgate - a favourite of Billy Connolly.

2. The Saracen Head

Another reader enjoyed their first tipple at the Saracen Head on the Gallowgate - a favourite of Billy Connolly.

Burns Howff was probably, at one time, one of the best known live Rock venues in Glasgow. Situated on West Regent Street, there was no better place to enjoy your first pint for a young rock fan. Burns Howff was the place to go for some of the best live music. Sadly, the Burns Howff closed its doors for the last time in 1984, but its legend lives on.

3. Burns Howff

Burns Howff was probably, at one time, one of the best known live Rock venues in Glasgow. Situated on West Regent Street, there was no better place to enjoy your first pint for a young rock fan. Burns Howff was the place to go for some of the best live music. Sadly, the Burns Howff closed its doors for the last time in 1984, but its legend lives on.

The Old Smiddy is a small pub that offers drinks in an environment so authentic you’ll think you’ve travelled back in time - a great place to enjoy your first ever pint.

4. The Old Smiddy

The Old Smiddy is a small pub that offers drinks in an environment so authentic you'll think you've travelled back in time - a great place to enjoy your first ever pint.

