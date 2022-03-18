Events venue near Celtic Park gets alcohol licence

An “exciting” new events venue set to open near Celtic Park has been granted permission to sell alcohol.

The firm behind the plans is expected to invest around £2 million in a multi-purpose music, arts and community space on a site next to 1257 London Road.

Archie MacIver, representing One Star Leisure Ltd, said the venue could be “something akin to a smaller version of the SWG3 type operation in the West End.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added the development would complement the regeneration of the city’s East End and could be used for “a whole variety of events, weddings, conferences, corporate dinners and so on.”

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association criticised the fairness of the new alcohol tax system announced in the Autumn Budget 2021 (image: Shutterstock)

Glasgow’s Licensing Board decided to hand a provisional premises licence to the applicant at a meeting last week.

CouncillorThomas Kerr, who represents Shettleston, said: “This does look like a really exciting premises which could bring some light to an area which has kind of been forgotten about. I think this looks really, really good.

“This is the kind of thing I’m really happy to see as an East End councillor coming to our area and it does reach into the East End and give us something that the West End and the South Side and other areas of the city have had for many years.”

Planning permission for the venue was granted in March 2020, with designs showing a ‘traditional engine shed.’ It will have a total capacity of just over 1,000, including 250 in the outdoor area.

Outside, there will be containers to house street food outlets and a bar.

Mr MacIver said the style “reflects the location of this property which is adjacent to an old railway cutting which was operated once upon a time by the Caledonian Railway Company.”

He added the applicant is a “very experienced operator” with outlets in North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire.

Mr MacIver continued: He’s had no issues with the operation of the premises under his control during this time.

“The proposal here is for a multi-purpose music venue, arts space, community facility at a site more or less at the junction of London Road and Dalriada Street.”

The venue would also be available for community use when not being used for pre-booked activities.

Mr MacIver said there is a “major ongoing regeneration” which is “long overdue. ”

He said:“The East End has always been the poor relation compared to the West End, when we look at the facilities that are on offer for the people who live there.

“What is proposed here is something akin to a smaller version of the SWG3 type operation in the West End. That’s the flavour of it.

“That would be a very welcome addition to the ongoing regeneration of this part of the city.”

He added music promoter DF Concerts had been “extremely excited” at the prospect of hiring the venue during the planning process.

The applicant removed an initial request for off-sales, meaning alcohol can only be consumed on site.

Councillor Matt Kerr, the licensing board chair, said the change was “very helpful.”

He added: “We’d rather, all things being equal, that if people are consuming alcohol they are consuming it on licensed premises in a regulated environment, rather than through off-sales.”

Mr MacIver also said: “We are aware the premises are situated close to Celtic Park and on occasion there will be large numbers attending matches.