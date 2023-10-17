Private dining restaurant set to open in West End railway arch

Fallachan Dining have been granted permission to open their private dining restaurant in a railway arch near SWG3

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A private dining firm has been granted permission to turn a railway arch near arts venue SWG3 into a restaurant.

Fallachan Dining, which offers tailored experiences for clients and events, can convert a unit on Eastvale Place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It plans to use the unit for food preparation, as a 12-seat dining space for private and public guests and educational events, such as cookery classes.

Previously used as a prep kitchen by a doughnut company, arch 15 at 8 Eastvale Place is one of several below the railway between Partick and Glasgow Queen Street/Central stations.

Glasgow City Council has also approved an application from Network Rail to convert two arches from storage use to shops.

Fallachan Dining’s application revealed it has plans to create “a multi-purpose space” which will be “used as a ‘prep space’ for the applicant’s current business activities, often cooking for clients on location, as well as operating as a 12-seat dining space for both private and public guests”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added: “There will be a focus on seasonality and sustainability, and menus will focus on highlighting as much local produce as possible from around Scotland, alongside wild produce that is foraged and preserved.

Fallachan Dining have been given permission to open their 12-seat private dining space in the railway arches near SWG3

“The space will also be home to various educational events, such as cookery classes, fermentation and bread making, and talks from industry professionals on seasonal produce.”

The company, created by chef Craig Grozier in 2012, will run its ‘Fallachan Nights’ public dining experiences from the archway space.