Lebowskis in Finnieston have launched the burger named in honour of the Glasgow’ funny man- with some proceeds going towards supporting a mental health charity

A Finnieston bar is launching a ‘Kevin Bridges’ burger this month with a side of ‘hoose rice’.

Lebowskis in Finnieston will have the Kevin Bridges burger on sale throughout the month of September.

In the Kevin Bridges burger is: a beef patty, cheddar, haggis, black pudding, bacon, and a Buckfast glaze, served with chips and ‘hoose rice’ - all for £17.95, with £1 going to charity.

Rice will be offered with all burgers at the bar this month, with each sale making £1 for the Brothers in Arms charity, who support mental health amongst young men in Scotland.

The bar is launching the burger to mark the comedian’s record breaking run at the Hydro set to take place throughout all of September.

Owner of Lebowskis, Graham Suttle, said: “Mental health in general has been a huge part of our focus at Lebowskis for a long time.

“It seemed only fitting to support such an amazing charity, using the humour and reach that someone like Kevin Bridges has, especially in his hometown.

“I hope people get behind us and the hoose rice to drive support and awareness of the unimaginable pressures that have led to an unprecedented majority of suicides and mental health issues being experienced by men and boys across the country.