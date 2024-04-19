Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow Cocktail Week (GCW) has officially kicked off with a first look at the event’s new boujee bar Courtyard Bar and event space in the stunning surroundings of Princes Square.

Open Thursdays - Sundays until April 28, the new popup bar will host interactive masterclasses, DJ sets, exciting events and a cocktail bar on Princes Square’s ground floor.

Final tickets for GCW’s masterclasses and wristbands via the Glasgow Cocktail week website. This weekend:

Friday, April 19: Bar opens from 4pm

Bar opens from 4pm Saturday April 20, 7pm - 10pm: warm up for Pavilion Festival with DJ sets from Street Rave residents Casey Boyne and Stevie Green

warm up for Pavilion Festival with DJ sets from Street Rave residents Casey Boyne and Stevie Green Sunday open from 12pm: Charlotte Tilbury Glow Up events at 2pm and 4pm

The first time GCW has had its own dedicated bar in the city, the Princes Square Courtyard bar will see expert bartenders serve cocktails from margaritas to martinis and pints of Tennents in the luxurious space.

Open from 4pm - til late Thursdays and Fridays, and 12pm - late on Saturdays and Sundays, the Courtyard bar is the perfect place for post-shopping cocktails or pre-dinner aperitifs. No booking required, the GCW bar is walk-in only, offering cosy booths, indulgent cocktails and Instagrammable decor.

Taking over the city for 10 days, GCW will host its biggest ever festival with pop-ups, tasting sessions, Charlotte Tilbury makeup masterclasses, floral arranging classes, cocktail trails, secret DJ sets, music buskers and of course, discounted drinks.

The pop-up Courtyard Bar at Princes Square in collaboration with Glasgow Cocktail Week. The bar opens Friday April, 19 - and runs Thursday-Sunday until April 28.

Over 40 of the city’s best bars and venues will join the GCW extravaganza, meaning GCW wristband holders can unlock cocktails at lush spots like The Spiritualist, Champagne Central, Mamasan and more. To unlock discounted GCW price cocktails and secret menus, purchase a GCW wristband for £5 via www.glasgowcocktailweek.com and show your wristband at the venue to activate discounts.

With venues in the East, West, South and North of the city taking part, there’s guaranteed to be a drink to suit every taste, especially with GCW’s first ever ‘No and Low’ cocktail trail.

Cocktail fans can use the brand new cocktail trails to map out a flavour filled day in the city - taking in elegant cocktail bars, dive bars, wine bars and more, whether looking for mojitos or margaritas, cosmos or caipirinhas.