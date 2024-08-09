First Look: Inside the new small-plates Italian restaurant open on George Square

Today, the Assaggini UK group has announced details of their latest expansion as they confirm plans to open a new Glasgow city centre restaurant on George Square.

The new venue is a welcome addition to the vibrant Assaggini portfolio that already operates sister branches currently located in Glasgow’s West End and Edinburgh’s Rose Street.

The name “Assaggini,” which means “small tastes” in Italian, encapsulates the brand's concept of serving small, shareable plates that let diners savour a myriad of flavours in one sitting.

The new 150 capacity George Square location will provide the perfect city centre dining option for shoppers, locals and tourists alike as the city centre continues to drive its quest for reinvigorating its drinking and dining appeal.

The Assaggini menu spotlights 13 Fresh Pasta dishes, 13 Pinsa style regional pizzas and 13 WEST Brewery Beers on draught.

Commenting on the new opening Panos, GM at Assaggini George Square said : “We are incredibly excited about the expansion of the Assaggini brand following the success of our Byres Rd and Rose St locations. We are confident our new George Square site, where we will feature live music, expertly crafted cocktails, delectable Italian cuisine and WEST Brewery's famous beers, will be a welcome addition to the ever evolving food and drink scene in the centre of Glasgow.”

The all new Assaggini George Square will also feature a downstairs dedicated bar, a ground floor restaurant and an outside terraced area opening onto George Square, perfect for people watching and watching the world go by.

The bar offers an extensive selection of drinks, from classic cocktails to a curated list of wines and craft beers from WEST Brewery.

To book a table or for more information, please visit our website at www.assaggini.co.uk. Or keep up to date with all things Assaggini via their Instagram @assagginiUK

