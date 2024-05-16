Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sagar Massey will open his first restaurant in Strathblane, fresh off his appearance on Masterchef: The Professionals

Sagar Massey, finalist in BBC Masterchef: The Professionals, is launching ‘Sanja by Sagar Massey at the Kirkhouse Inn’, Strathblane, on 17 May 2024.

Having already worked in not one, but two, Michelin Star restaurants, Sagar will bring his unique style of blending the lively spices of his heritage with contemporary Scottish fine dining to the Kirkhouse Inn.

Multi-award winning chef Sagar will launch his new dining concept – whose interiors have been designed by celebrity interior designer John Amabile – with a bespoke menu that has been carefully curated to showcase the very best in fine dining.

Located just outside Glasgow, the restaurant will bring world-class food to the charming, historical surrounds of the Kirkhouse Inn.

The interior of Sanja, the new restaurant inside the Kirkhouse Inn in Strathblane.

Sagar Massey commented: “Having worked in several high-profile restaurants across Scotland it has always been my ambition to launch my own fine dining restaurant and I’m delighted to be opening Sanja at the Kirkhouse Inn.

“The Inn has the perfect balance of being close to Glasgow but also in the midst of some of Scotland’s most beautiful countryside, making it the perfect backdrop for my concept, which blends spices and vibrant tastes with the very best Scottish ingredients and traditions.

“I’m very excited to be launching and bringing a new dining experience to Scotland.”

Sagar Massey, who starred in Masterchef: The Professionals, will open his new restaurant in the Kirkhouse in Strathblane on Friday, May 17.

Sagar has also been invited by celebrity and Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochar to host a pop-up at his restaurant, Riwaz Bucks, in Beaconsfield later this year.

He added, “Atul saw me on Masterchef and liked my interpretation of spices, which he shares a passion for, and invited me to present at Riwaz Bucks which will be a fantastic

experience.”

The Kirkhouse Inn is owned by Brian Home, a former Glasgow chef who has worked at some of the top restaurants in London, France and New York, as well as under the helm of Andrew Fairlie and Michael Roux.

With a heritage spanning back to 1601, the Kirkhouse Inn features 15 bedrooms as well as the 1601 bar and restaurant, and a landscaped beer garden. Located at the foot of the

Campsie Hills, on Strathblane Road, the Inn is on the path of the John Muir Way and is just 12 miles from Glasgow.

Brian, who was part of the Michelin star winning team at One Devonshire Gardens, said: “We’ve been steadily investing in the Inn over the past few years and are delighted to welcome Sagar and offer this fine dining experience. Sagar is a fantastic chef and his style of cooking exceptional. Sanja offers the opportunity for people to enjoy fine dining at its best as well as enjoy a relaxing overnight stay if desired.”