Fore Play Crazy Golf has launched a Christmas menu and range of winter activities.

What’s happening? Getting into the swing of Christmas, Fore Play Crazy Golf has undergone a festive makeover with sparkly fairy lights and a Christmas tree.

Their golf carts have been transformed into a Secret Santa-esque sleigh loaded with presents, and there’s a live advent calendar full of rewards and surprise gifts for customers.

They’ve also turned their cocktail garden into a winter wonderland with mini fire burners for guests to toast marshmallows and sip on boozy hot chocolates before or after their turn on the green.

What’s on the menu? From the kitchen, there will be festive street food available including XXL Bratwurst hot dogs in a toasted milk bun with American mustard, homemade tomato relish and crispy onions; pigs in blankets with brown sauce and skin-on fries topped with homemade buttery beef and chicken gravy, squeaky cheese curds and spring onion with optional smoked bacon bits.

Festive cocktails: There is also a range of festive cocktails available, including ‘Let’s Get Elfed Up’ a mulled Buckfast with Tennent’s Lager and Irn Bru, topped with a Candy Cane or Hole in Wham - their take on a raspberry sour with a George Michael rice paper topper and a fizzy Wham! bar. They’ve also got Cocktail Trees and mulled ciders and hot toddies too.

Craig Neilson from Fore Play Crazy Golf said: “We’re sleighing it this Christmas with our winter activities as we want to spread a bit of joy for any guests that support local and pay us a visit. It’s been one hell of a year and we all deserve extra Christmas celebrations, so we’re starting the party early. Here’s to getting merry and having fun with friends and family.