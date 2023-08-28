Game of Thrones star spotted at popular Glasgow Italian restaurant

Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann was spotted dining at a Glasgow city centre favourite at the weekend as he visited Fratelli Sarti on Wellington Street.

McCann is best known for portraying the role of Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in the HBO series with him also appearing in the likes of Hot Fuzz as Michael “Lurch” Armstrong, Jurgen the Brutal in Jumanji and been the voice of Megatron in Transformers: EarthSpark.

He is also set to appear as a guest in the Paramount+ series Knuckles which is a spin-off of the film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which also involves the likes of Idris Elba and Adam Pally.

Sarti’s took their Instagram page to say “Look who was in Sarti Wellington St over the weekend... Rory McCann! Great Scottish actor, most famous for his role as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in Game of Thrones... and a really nice guy!”