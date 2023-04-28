A star-studded line-up of the best food & drink personalities in Glasgow will host the free panel at VEGA!

Glasgow venue VEGA is set to host a stellar lineup of influential personalities from Scotland’s food and drink industry for a free panel of inspiring conversation.

To celebrate the launch of their brand new menu, VEGA’s May edition of Work @ VEGA Speaker Sessions will feature some of the country’s brightest stars from the food and drink scene including Julie Lin (Ga Ga), Jehad Hatu (Grunting Growler, Lunar) and more.

Taking place Friday May 12 from 11am - 12.30pm, the free event is part of VEGA’s Speaker Sessions series, sponsored by Scottish eyewear brand IOLLA and hosted by Capital Scotland presenter Katy Johnston.

The Food & Drink panel’s impressive lineup includes: Julie Lin (TV Presenter and owner of Ga Ga), Naomi Vance (Photographer and owner of Vance Studios), Rosalind Erskine (Food & Drink Editor at The Scotsman and former editor of GlasgowWorld!) and Jehad Hatu (owner of Grunting Growler and Lunar).

Book Work @ VEGA’s Speaker Sessions: Food & Drink panel for FREE HERE.

VEGA’s panel will see presenter and journalist Katy Johnston lead the discussion in VEGA’s top floor co-working area, offering an audience Q&A and a chance for guests to network with the country’s top foodies. Plus, enjoy a bite to eat from VEGA’s brand new menu after the event.

At the event, business owner Jehad Hatu will discuss the highs and lows of running your own venue, having recently opened the Southside’s hottest new cocktail spot Lunar, alongside West End craft beer mainstay Grunting Growler.

Joining Jehad on the panel is one of Scotland’s brightest stars in the food scene and owner of Ga Ga - Julie Lin. Recently appearing on TV shows including; Saturday Kitchen, MasterChef and Hairy Bikers, Julie will share insight into running one of Glasgow’s favourite restaurants and creating her innovative menus.

Photographer and owner of Vance Studios, Naomi Vance also joins the panel, having worked with international brands as well as Scottish businesses like Glaswegin and El Perro Negro, capturing glossy food and drink content that takes brands to new heights.

The line-up for the food & drink panel at VEGA

Rounding off the panel in style, Rosalind Erskine, award-winning Food and Drink Editor at The Scotsman will provide insight into current trends for the food and drink industry and give tips on how to get started in food and drink journalism.

Julie Lin, Ga Ga said: “I love working in the industry and I love building an amazing team. I have a lot of job satisfaction in what I do, and mostly from seeing people rise up within their role and flourish. I feel like you can never stop learning, and my team teaches me new things everyday.”

Naomi Vance, Vance Studios said: “I can’t imagine a more exciting area to work in than the Scottish food and drink scene. You are surrounded by incredibly talented and infectiously enthusiastic people that provide endless creative inspiration. Events where industry experts share their experiences, passions and ideas are really special to be a part of.”

The announcement of the Food & Drink Speaker Sessions coincides with the launch of VEGA’s brand new food menu, introducing banging burgers and sky-high fries to the modern top floor venue.

As well as VEGA classics like Buffalo Chicken Wings and Loaded Nachos, the new menu’s sky-high fries are sure to be a hit with reimagined classics like Cheese Steak Fries, Chilli Con Carne Fries, and even Pulled Pork Fries with three cheese sauce, homemade BBQ sauce and crispy onions.

VEGA’s Banging Burgers have had a revamp, with new additions including the Braemar Burger with Monterey Jack, haggis, bacon and peppercorn sauce plus classics like Kentucky Hen, a crispy southern buttermilk fried chicken burger topped with Monterey Jack, cajun mayo and shredded lettuce or VEGA’s Beyond Meat vegan burger.

The delicious new menu will be available from this Saturday April 29.

The chance to hear from some of Scotland’s brightest stars in the country’s bustling food and drink scene, VEGA’s Speaker Sessions in partnership with IOLLA is a must for all aspiring foodies looking to take the next step in their career.

IOLLA will be popping up with their collection of high quality, colourful and stylish pairs of prescription glasses and sunnies for you to try on and even pick your new season pair on the day.

So bring your prescription if you’re on the lookout to expand your eyewear wardrobe. They’ll also be running a competition giving all attendees the chance to win a complete new pair of their choosing.

Already offering an enticing co-working space with a difference for creatives, freelancers and those looking for a break from the office, VEGA’s co-working deal includes unlimited tea and coffee, super fast WiFi and a morning pastry for just £10, Monday - Friday.

With floor to ceiling windows, motivational playlists and a friendly vibe, Work @ VEGA is a hub of creativity and opportunity, with an events programme to match.