VEGA’s insta-worthy Disco brunches are back at their topfloor city centre venue!

After 12 sell out events in 2022, VEGA’s famous Disco Brunches are back with a bang for 2023 with YOTEL Glasgow’s top floor restaurant and bar will once again bring sky-high disco dining to the city centre, partnering with Whitley Neill Gin for 2023’s first event.

Taking place Saturday February 4 from 12-4pm, VEGA’s disco extravaganza includes welcome snacks, two Whitley Neill welcome cocktails, one brunch main meal, non-stop disco entertainment and a half bottle of prosecco per person for VEGA’s special ‘Build Your Own’ bellini stations.

February’s Disco Brunch will feature special welcome cocktails from Whitley Neill Gin. Plus, Whitley Neill Gin’s exclusive perfect serve menu will run from February 4 - February at VEGA, meaning guests can try out Whitley Neill Gins, from its classic Distiller’s Cut, Blood Orange, Raspberry or Rhubarb & Ginger.

Taking Glasgow’s brunch experience to new heights, VEGA’s Disco Brunches will have guests dancing the night away to huge disco tunes with entertainment ranging from roller skating dancers, live DJs and Instagrammable photo opportunities - including flower walls and picture perfect cocktails.

At VEGA’s ‘Build Your Own’ bellini stations, guests can dial up their disco drink with a selection of fruit purees to top off their prosecco, putting the bougie in bougie brunch!

Running the first Saturday of each month, brunch goers can enjoy panoramic views of Glasgow’s city centre skyline from VEGA’s floor-to-ceiling windows, whilst the Disco Brunch DJ spins the biggest and best disco tracks, taking guests on a journey of disco through the decades.

VEGA’s chefs will also serve up big hitters from the venue’s weekend brunch menu. Try VEGA’s Steak and Eggs, featuring grilled steak, fried eggs and chimichurri sauce on toasted sourdough or its signature brunch dish, Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Waffles, served with harissa verde, hot sauce and pickles.

For those with a sweet tooth, leave room for VEGA’s decadent desserts - from Churros to a lavish Nutella Pancake Stack, guests can refuel before they hit the dancefloor. The ultimate Saturday in the city, VEGA’s Disco Brunches make the perfect day out whether guests are looking to take birthday celebrations up a level, catch up with friends or dust off their dancing shoes.

Due to the huge success of VEGA’s Disco Brunch, the venue is set to introduce a host of exciting new events - stay tuned and follow @vegaglasgow to hear more. VEGA illuminates the entire seventh floor of YOTEL Glasgow, with neon-lit décor, a ten-pin bowling alley and its very own immersive disco lift, open everyday from 8am.

