Glasgow City Centre Indian restaurant wins six titles at the 2024 Great Taste Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Indian restaurant located within the St Enoch Centre picked up six awards at the national food awards showcase

Popular St. Enoch Centre restaurant, Namaste by Delhi Darbar, was announced the winner of six Great Taste Awards, an impressive feat for the Glasgow eatery - which now boasts a total of seven award-winning menu items.

Vying against 13,650 culinary products submitted by nearly 3,500 businesses, six items from the restaurant’s exquisite menu were awarded stars at The Guild of Fine Food’s Great Taste Awards 2024, dubbed the Oscars of the food and drink world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Namaste by Delhi Darbar’s Chicken Butter Masala achieved the illustrious 2-star rating for its rich and fragrant curry sauce, while the aromatic Chicken Malaidar was given a 1-star accolade. Also to receive the much coveted 1-star rating was the restaurant’s Lamb Bhoona, Shahi Paneer, Vegetable Pakora and the invigorating Mango and Ginger Lassi, which was applauded for its delicious balance of acidic and sweet flavours.

Inspired by the rich flavours of Old Delhi, Namaste by Delhi Darbar serves authentic Indian cuisine with a modern twist. Having received three stars for its Grandad’s Masala Chai in the 2023 awards, the family-owned restaurant has affirmed its position as one of Glasgow’s leading culinary spots.

Namaste by Delhi Dharbar picked up six awards | Contributed

Rashpal Singh, CEO of Namaste by Delhi Darbar, said of the award: “It is an immense privilege to have our dishes recognised at the 2024 Great Taste Awards. As a small family business, it is incredibly rewarding to see our efforts awarded at this prestigious industry event.

“We have endeavoured to create a rich, authentic menu that delights and impresses our customers with every mouthful. Receiving the Great Taste star ranking for seven of our dishes highlights the team’s dedication and efforts.”