Glasgow city centre restaurant launch 'bottomless tapas' menu for £25
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mexican and South American food restaurant Las Iguanas has launched its nationwide ultimate bottomless feast of tapas to celebrate with friends every Sunday for £25 per person.
Las Iguanas, the cantina known for its fiesta music and extensive cocktail menu (241 signature cocktails), are offering bottomless tapas from their Mexican street food menu every Sunday.
Guests get 90 minutes to enjoy a mix of savoury and sweet tapas for £25 per person at the Glasgow branch at 16-20 West Nile Street. To take advantage of the deal all you need to do is book your table or turn up to the city centre any time on Sunday. Menu items include nachos, Patatas Bravas, jalapeño poppers, chicken/beef/mushroom quesadilla, garlic bread with cheese, cauliflower bites, vegetarian and gluten free alternatives as well as classic sweet Churros dessert.
There’s vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian options, Mexican crowd pleasing cuisine offers a wide variety of exciting dishes, with and without meat. There’s also 2-4-1 cocktails and 0% cocktails on offer too.
Las Iguanas Managing Director Lisa Gibbons said: “South American cuisine and flavours are growing in popularity around the world and UK consumers are discovering these exciting new flavours. This is the perfect way to try lots of freshly made dishes in one of our vibrant restaurants.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.