VEGA is taking Mother’s Day to new heights as YOTEL Glasgow’s top floor sky-bar and restaurant is transformed into a 'Mamma Mia wonderland' as part of its popular Brunch Project series.

With Mamma Mia inspired cocktails and non-stop ABBA hits, VEGA is the perfect setting for Mother’s Day plans this year.

Kickstarting Mother’s Day Weekend, VEGA’s DJs will provide a soundtrack of ABBA bangers - from the classics you know and love, to deep cuts and hits from both Mamma Mia films with photo props and disco balls galore. Guests can sip on fizz and cocktails before dining out on VEGA’s brunch menu whilst being entertained by live singers performing ABBA’s biggest hits.

VEGA’s acclaimed Brunch Project series sees the popular sky-high venue roll out a 2024 programme that will celebrate different themes across the year, raising the bar for elevated days out. With last year’s Mamma Mia themed brunch an instant sell-out, this year’s Brunch Project events are set to be even more in demand.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, VEGA’s Mamma Mia brunch on Saturday March 9 from 12-4pm, includes: entertainment, welcome snacks, two welcome cocktails, one brunch main meal of your choice and a half bottle of prosecco per person from VEGA’s unique ‘Build Your Own’ bellini stations.

Priced at £50pp, guests can book now at VEGAGLASGOW.COM

Guests are encouraged to go full glam - think platform boots, flares, and 80s inspired looks. Expect tunes like ‘Super Trouper’ to ‘Money, Money, Money’ and ‘Waterloo’ at the bougie brunch, with four hours of hits dedicated to one of the world’s greatest bands.

The top floor bar’s striking surroundings will be decked out with disco decorations, complementing VEGA’s floor-to-ceiling windows which provide incredible views of the city.

Choose from brunch options including: Eggs Benedict, VEGA’s full breakfast or the fresh Avocado and Halloumi Salad sprinkled with pomegranate seeds, toasted walnuts and cherry tomatoes. Or, stick to a brunch classic with the restaurant’s ever-popular Buttermilk Fried Chicken Waffle, topped with harissa verde, hot sauce and pickles.

Revisit the heydays of the 70s and 80s as VEGA transforms into an ABBA wonderland - with plenty of opportunity to capture the moment with VEGA’s photobooth - the perfect place to snap a keepsake picture with mum!

If you’re celebrating Mother’s Day weekend, planning a Saturday in the city with the girls or just an ABBA super fan, then YOTEL Glasgow’s bougie bar is the place to be on Saturday March 9.

In addition to the Brunch Project events, VEGA runs a monthly Disco Brunch, now renowned as 'the ultimate boozy brunch in Glasgow.'

Running the first Saturday of every month, the top floor venue’s Disco Brunches welcome guests for an afternoon of disco dancing and cocktails with entertainment ranging from roller skating disco dancers, DJs, performers and more.

The Disco Brunch of 2024 will take place on the first Saturday of every month welcoming guests for sky-high celebrations, taking Saturday brunch to new heights. You can book now via vegaglasgow.com

The Mamma Mia Brunch Project runs from 12-4pm on Saturday March 9, tickets are £50pp - advance booking only.