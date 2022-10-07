Glasgow distillery to run festive pop-up shop in Princes Square

Get your Christmas drinks in.

The Glasgow Distillery’s pop-up shop will make a return in time for Christmas, occupying a space in Princes Square.

From Friday to December 30, shoppers will be able to visit the retail space which will host favourites from the distillery’s portfolio, including Makar Gin, Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Whisky, Banditti Club Rum, G52 Botanical Vodka and Malt Riot Blended Malt - as well as limited bottlings from its new Glasgow 1770 Small Batch Series and it’s popular Glasgow 1770 Christmas crackers.

Following on from the success of it’s temporary retail space in Buchanan Galleries last Christmas, the new pop-up will be open 10am to 6pm seven days a week, staffed by the distillery’s spirit experts to help customers choose the perfect festive gift.

The Glasgow Distillery in Princes Square.

For those looking to add a personal touch to their gifts, a personalised label service will also be available for Glasgow 1770 Single Malt’s Original and Peated core range.

Global marketing manager at The Glasgow Distillery, Sebastian-Brunford Jones, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our retail offering with the opening of our new pop-up shop. It can be difficult to find the right Christmas gift for loved ones, especially when it comes to drinks. We wanted to give our shoppers an in store experience and access to our knowledgeable team who will be on hand to provide samples and advice to help customers select the ideal gift.

“Along with our popular core range of spirits, we will also have special limited products available, including some of our Glasgow 1770 Limited Small Batch Series that was released earlier this year and our Glasgow 1770 whisky crackers, which sold out last year. The variety on offer means we will have something for everyone, from gin lovers to rum fans to whisky connoisseurs.”

The opening of the pop up shop coincides with a raft of recent award wins for the distillery, with its Glasgow 1770 Triple Distilled Single Malt Scotch Whisky most recently picking up a Gold Medal at the 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition.