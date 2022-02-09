Glasgow restaurant named in Harden’s Top 100 UK restaurants list for 2022

The award-winning restaurant was one of only a handful in Scotland to make the top 100 list.

Glasgow’s only Michelin Star restaurant, Cail Bruich, has been named in the Top 100 UK restaurants by Harden’s.

The guide also reports a surge in the number of establishments describing their cuisine as “Scottish”. The latest 2022 edition of Harden’s Best UK restaurants lists 11 Glasgow restaurants among the top 500 in Britain, including Cail Bruich.

Cail Bruich in Glasgow is the first restaurant to achieve the coveted award for the city in 18 years.

In its 31st year, Harden’s Best UK Restaurants 2022 places The Peat Inn in Fife as Scotland’s highest-ranking establishment at No 20 on the ‘Harden’s 100’. It is followed by The Kitchin in Leith at 23 and Cail Bruich at 59 – up from 151 in the previous 2020 survey.

The guide says the cooking at Cail Bruich has blossomed under chef Lorna McNee, who trained under the late, great Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, since she took over as head chef from co-owner Chris Charalambous.

An extract reads: “The food is superb and you’re treated like royalty at this understated West End outfit.”

Meanwhile, the fastest-growing category north of the border is “Scottish”, up from 34 to 43 establishments – a development that reflects a growing confidence in the national cuisine.

Peter Harden, co-founder of Harden’s, commented: “Scottish gastronomy is in good hands with the emergence of a new generation of high-achieving and creative chefs led by Lorna McNee and her peers. As we emerge from the pandemic, international visitors returning to Scotland will find a plethora of original, world-class restaurants waiting to treat them.”

Other Glasgow restaurants included in the top 500 are: The Gannet, Hanoi Bike Shop, Battlefield Rest, Bar Brett, Cafe Gandolfi, Celentano’s, Crabshakk, The Dhabba, Eusebi Deli and Gamba.