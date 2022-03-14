Glasgow’s Loop & Scoop wins top award at the ‘ice cream Oscars’

Glasgow’s Loop & Scoop has won a Gold Medal and Trophy at the National Ice Cream Championships 2022.

The awards have been running for nearly 80 years and are hosted by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the sector’s UK trade association.

The wining ice cream was Loop & Scoop’s dairy-free sea salted chocolate gelato.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder and owner, Calvin Kayes, said: “We’re thrilled for the recognition of all the hard work we have put in over winter in refining and tweaking our recipe.

Loop & Scoop’s owner - Calvin Kayes - with his award.

“It will help towards demonstrating to our loyal customers how invested we are in what we do.

“Our sea salted chocolate gelato is a new recipe we have been working on over the last few months. It reflects modern trends with how people want dairy free options without compromising the feel and taste.”

Zelica Carr, ICA CEO added: “Congratulations to Calvin and all his team at Loop & Scoop. The ice cream sector has had a challenging time over the last two years. This business shows that the sector has overcome these challenges and has bounced back better than ever for 2022 and the future.”

The team at Loop & Scoop create handcrafted churros and home-made gelato. The first bar opened in 2017 at 665 Great Western Road. The second opened in 2021at 157 Milngavie Road. A third is planned in the Queens Park area, opening later this year.

What are the awards? The National Ice Cream Competition is the ‘Oscars’ of the ice cream awards. It is held every year by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the UK trade association for the ice cream industry. Hundreds of products are submitted across thirteen categories ranging from Best Vanilla to ‘Alternative’ category products which includes those free from the top 14 allergens, dairy-free, low-fat, high-protein, no-sugar, and others. Submissions are judged blind by ice cream experts – making the results the most prestigious in the country.