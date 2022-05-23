Glasgow’s Stack & Still pancake restaurant set to open at Bonnie & Wild in Edinburgh

Glasgow’s pancake powerhouse Stack & Still has become the latest restaurant to join Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace in Edinburgh.

The announcement comes after celebrity chef Tony Singh MBE last week brought his Indian street food venture, Radge Chaat, into the upmarket Food Hall, the main dining offer within the St James Quarter.

Over the weekend, teams from Bonnie & Wild and Stack & Still fitted out the new unit, which will employ almost a dozen chefs and counter staff.

Stack & Still will open at Bonnie & Wild on 1 June

Chief executive Paul Reynolds, founder of the Glasgow-based Scottish start-up, said: “All of us at Stack & Still are over the moon to be joining the Bonnie & Wild community. The venue’s fantastic, with some superb chefs who I’m really excited to be working alongside.”

Stack & Still joins the likes of Tony Singh’s Radge Chaat, National Chef of Scotland Gary Maclean’s Creel Caught and BBC Chef Jimmy Lee’s Salt & Chilli Oriental, alongside local heroes east PIZZAS and Joelato, and winner of UK’s best burger, El Perro Negro.

Mr Reynolds said: “The ethos at B&W really chimes with us. We focus on fresh food, cooked to order, using local, sustainably sourced ingredients as much as possible. We proudly use Scottish ingredients as much as possible and make the most of the fantastic food and drink products available. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack inbetween, we offer an unbeatable selection of options.”

Stack & Still, which expanded into the capital last year with the launch of its flagship restaurant in the Assembly Rooms, says its menu gives diners “an unbeatable choice with 12 million options” for its pancakes, including a wide range of vegan and gluten-free options.

Mr Reynolds added: “Alongside our classic buttermilk pancakes, we provide health-conscious customers buckwheat pancakes, protein-packed pancakes made with vanilla whey protein, or low-fat pancakes, which pair superbly with the fresh fruit and other healthier toppings on our menu. For those with dietary requirements we also offer a gluten-free vegan pancake along with a great selection of gluten-free toppings and sauces.”

Less than a year old, Bonnie & Wild has exploded onto the Scottish food scene and has fast become one of the must-visit destinations to eat and drink, attracting more than 15,000 visitors each week.

The latest move bolsters the venue’s breakfast and brunch offer, although Mr Reynolds stressed that like the other food units at Bonnie & Wild, Stack & Still would continue serving until 9pm, meaning guests could enjoy their unrivalled mix of savoury and sweet pancakes throughout the day.

Paul added: “One of the big favourites is our Big Breakfast Stack, which comes with bacon, black pudding, Lorne sausage, baked beans, fried egg, and sautéed onion all served atop our fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Another popular choice is the strawberries and chocolate offer. We’re expecting to go through several tonnes of Scottish strawberries this summer.”

Launched in October 2018, Scottish start-up Stack & Still has four units in Glasgow, one in Livingston, and its unit in the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh. The new food stall at Bonnie & Wild will be Stack & Still’s seventh outlet as the business continues its to drive its expansion.

Ryan Barrie, Operations Director at Bonnie & Wild, said: “This is another superb signing for Bonnie & Wild, and I can’t wait to see them open to an eager public next week. Stack & Still’s popular, high quality offer will really chime with both our loyal regulars and new visitors alike, and I think it’ll help to cement Bonnie & Wild as the go-to for a truly exemplary eating and drinking experience, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner or late-night drinks.”