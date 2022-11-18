Huge news for fans of spandex, cheesey club bangers, and shoulder pads, as The Hitman & Her return after 30 years for a Glasgow show.

Fans of 80s nightclub show, The Hitman & Her, are in for a treat as the original cast of the show is coming to Glasgow for a tribute night featuring the original cast.

Before clubbers could stream their entire night out onto Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, some Brits had no idea what the inside of a night club looked like. Thanks to the classic ITV Night Network programme, The Hitman & Her, clubbers could watch a live show broadcast inside of legendary clubs from all over the UK.

Now the Hitman & Her is coming back to Glasgow for one night only. The tribute night is set to begin on Saturday November 26 - with doors open from 7pm.

Hosted by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan - who will be present at the night - the show ran from the late 80s and early 90s. Let’s Go Events promises the tribute night will be a night full of iconic 80s and 90s dance tunes as well as ‘crazy games’ and a dance off - naturally.

The event will also feature a very special Madonna live tribute from “So Madonna”. They’ve also got none other than the iconic Hitman & Her dancer “Wiggy” Clive leading the Nitros Hitman & Her Dancers.

Wiggy Clive, legendary dancer on The Hitman & Her, will lead his troupe of dancers at the new tribute night at Platform

Advertisement

The much beloved Clive starred in the vast majority of the original Hitman & Her television shows, becoming just as famous as ‘Pete Watermain’ and ‘Michaela Spraytan’. He was pivotal in creating the beloved show - his unique energy is sure to get the party started.