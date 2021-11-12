Homemade opens on Dowanhill Street

The new restaurant has opened in the west end.

Homemade has opened at 11 Dowanhill Street, just off Dumbarton Road today (12 November).

Owner Caitlin Hutton explained that the move came about after the popularity of her pre-Covid pop up at the Brunch Club, which then led to cook at home meal kits during lockdown.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These began with a cook at home Sunday roast and developed as lockdown progressed into date night boxes and other offerings.

Caitlin said that it was always the plan to have her own restaurant, and found the ideal space on Dowanhill Street, which she go the keys for in August.