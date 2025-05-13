Hydro Food Spots: 8 of the best restaurants to head to before a gig at the Hydro

Whether you’re going for a gig at the Hydro, the Armadillo, or the SECC - these are the best restaurants to grab a bite to eat before your show.

It can be a bit of a tough choice deciding on your pre or post gig plans whenever you are heading to a concert at the OVO Hydro.

There are plenty of great bars and restaurants in the nearby Finnieston area where you are spoiled for choice, no matter whether you fancy a cocktail, a pint or a pizza.

We've put together a list of some of the best bars and restaurants to check out before going a concert at the venue.

1 . Strip Joint Vinyl, lager, and chicken wings - what more could you want? Strip Joint in Finnieston offer four chicken wings for £5.50. | Strip Joint

2 . Lebowskis Cocktails and burgers - two things that Lebowskis do best, the service is quick and you're only a short walk to the Hydro, making it one of the best spots for a pre-show meal. | Lebowskis West

3 . Radisson Red SKY Bar You can't get much closer to the Hydro than the Radisson Red. Small plates, big views. You can see all the way across the River Clyde, and it's pretty perfect on a sunny day. | Contributed

4 . Chateau-X Get yourself a plate of steak frites from Chateau-X ahead of a gig at the Hydro and you've set yourself up for a perfect evening. | Chateau-X