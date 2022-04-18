There is no longer a legal requirement to wear masks and face coverings in indoor settings in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has ended the law on wearing masks in places like shops and restaurants, and changed it to guidance instead.

It means that, from today (Monday), you can wander around your favourite shops and onto public transport without having to wear a mask.

However, while legal requirements have ended, organisations, like ScotRail, have also introduced their own guidance on wearing masks - so don’t be too hasty getting rid of all your masks just yet.

What is the guidance on wearing masks?

While the number of Covid-19 cases in Scotland is falling, there are still more than 5000 cases being registered every day.

Scotland has scrapped the legal requirement to wear face coverings in public settings from today onwards (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

It is for this reason that the Scottish Government is advising people to continue to wear face coverings in certain situations.

The guidance is: “It is strongly recommended that face coverings continue to be worn where appropriate – including in indoor crowded spaces and on public transport - as members of the public are advised to carry on taking sensible precautions to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

What has Nicola Sturgeon said?

The First Minister said the following when announcing the end of the laws.

She said: “In recent weeks we have seen steady progress as we move back to a greater sense of normality and a more sustainable way of managing this virus.

“However our NHS is still under pressure and the most vulnerable members of our society can still benefit from additional measures to protect them from the virus.

“That is why although the use of face coverings will become guidance rather than a legal requirement I strongly recommend members of the public continue wearing face coverings in indoor settings where possible, and particularly when significant numbers of people are present.