Loads of free pints are up for grabs as the new Innis & Gunn taproom opens on West Nile Street

The doors are now open at Innis & Gunn’s new flagship Brewery Taproom on West Nile Street. Over opening weekend, hundreds of locals flocked to the Taproom for the launch party to get their hands on one of the first 5,000 free pints up for grabs.

If you missed out on claiming your free pints, there are still plenty on offer. To get your hands on one, all you need to do is register via their website.

With 21 rotational taps in total, the new city centre Taproom - Innis & Gunn’s second Glasgow venue to Ashton Lane - is located at 22-24 West Nile Street in a busy circuit of bars. The pub also serves food, and their new menu is a ‘celebration of flavour’. Innis & Gunn’s chefs and brew-tenders have created a menu that ‘compliments big beers’ paired with punchy dishes prepared with seasonal ingredients and fresh produce.

The pub is offering up 5000 free pints to celebrate the opening of the new taproom.

Menu items include Beer Brined Baked Camembert, the OG Burger, and other takes on classic beer-snacks are just a few of the highlights.

The Innis & Gunn 5,000 pints giveaway will run for the duration of the opening period, from November 7 until December 11. To enter, participants must enter their name and email address at the Innis & Gunn website.

The new taproom was packed on opening weekend.

Terms and conditions are as follows; All prizes are final, there are no exchanges or refunds, and you must be of legal drinking age to receive the prize.