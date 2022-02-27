“It’s amazing to be back” Big Feed vendors on the return of the street food event

The Big Feed is back serving street food to Glasgow this weekend.

The award-winning street food event makes a welcome return to Glasgow this weekend.

Launched in 2017, the market’s industrial indoor venue plays host to some of the best street food concepts and local brewers, set against a backdrop of live music.

Opening times for the Big Feed

The Big Feed is on this weekend - 26 and 27 February.

Opening times are Saturday 12-10pm and Sunday 12-7pm

Picture: Big Feed Facebook

What food will be on sale?

Three Sisters Bake, Moskito Bites, Kochchi, Good Time Tacos, Nomad Pizza, Hector and Harriet, Muerte Por Churros, Duck, Firedog and Salt ‘n’ Chilli.

The Big Feed is located at 249 Govan Road.

The vendors are excited to be back, with Isla Simpson from Salt ‘n’ Chilli saying: “It’s amazing to be back - it's been a long cold winter. We have really missed seeing all the smiling faces at Big Feed and we're thrilled to show off some exciting new menu twists".

Ryan Gemmell from Duck added: "We can't wait to see everyone - Big Feed has a really unique family feel where everyone is welcome. It's like a home from home, but with amazing food, drinks and chat. We have some really special dishes ready for you all so get down here.”

Alan Slater from Firedog spoke of the atmosphere at the Big Feed, saying: "We love Big Feed - there is nothing quite like it. It has a totally different atmosphere and because people have been coming since day one and it's grown by word of mouth, there's a part of the family feeling. We love seeing all the dogs too.”

Big Feed Owner Jonny Stipanovsky said : "We are delighted to be back and the reaction from the Big Feed family suggests they're happy to see us too.

“We have made a few changes so there might be a surprise or two but everything you love about us remains.