Korean Fried Chicken takeaway opens in Glasgow's Southside

Glaswegians living in the Southside can now get their hands on Korean Fried Chicken.

A ‘Scottish Korean Fried Chicken’ takeaway opened for sit-in and takeaway last month on June 28.

Originally based in Paisley, the popular Renfrewshire café have opened a sister location in Shawlands at 1133 Pollokshaws Road.

Who’s Cafe posted on social media at the end of last month celebrating their opening, they wrote: “ Who’s Cafe Shawlands Takeaway is now open! We’re excited to bring fresh flavours and bold taste to the heart of Shawlands!”

Glaswegians can expect fried chicken dishes, burgers sandwiches, brunch items, and more from the new café.