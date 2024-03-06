Glasgow has one of the best, most multi-cultural food scenes in Scotland - but most restaurants stop taking orders around 8pm, if you're a night owl like us, this is no use - so we put together this list of the best late-night restaurants in the city.
There's nothing more refined than enjoying a meal at 9pm, there's something very European about it. Whether you're popping out for a sit-down meal with work mates after a busy day, or trying out a classic Glasgow restaurant on a whim after a few pints, there's a couple of good spots around the city to grab a restaurant-quality meal late at night.
Of course you can grab a kebab, pizza, or chips from about any street in the city - but when it comes to sit-down service, it's a lot harder to find. Take a look below to find the best late-night restaurants in the city.