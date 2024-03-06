Glasgow has one of the best, most multi-cultural food scenes in Scotland - but most restaurants stop taking orders around 8pm, if you're a night owl like us, this is no use - so we put together this list of the best late-night restaurants in the city.

There's nothing more refined than enjoying a meal at 9pm, there's something very European about it. Whether you're popping out for a sit-down meal with work mates after a busy day, or trying out a classic Glasgow restaurant on a whim after a few pints, there's a couple of good spots around the city to grab a restaurant-quality meal late at night.

Of course you can grab a kebab, pizza, or chips from about any street in the city - but when it comes to sit-down service, it's a lot harder to find. Take a look below to find the best late-night restaurants in the city.

1 . Bag O’ Nails - 165 Dumbarton Road Bag O' Nails run food up until 11pm, alongside live entertainment, great pours, and fantastic craic.

2 . Greggs - 64 Gordon Street Greggs on Gordon Street is open until 11pm on a Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on a weekday. An incredible realisation when you're heading for that last train and don't have time to wait for a kebab.

3 . The Howlin’ Wolf - 100 Bath Street Howlin' Wolf serves up food until 2am, making it the latest sit-down food service we could find in Glasgow. Couple that with some low lighting and live blues - it's a great time all-round.

4 . Hanoi Bike Shop - 8 Ruthven Lane Hanoi Bike Shop is one of Glasgow's most popular Vietnamese restaurants, now it's open right up until 11pm on the weekend, giving you even more chances to try out their Pho.