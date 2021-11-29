The champagne house is bringing a host of festive experiences to the Kimpton Blythswood Square this December.

It’s the most magical time of the year and this Christmas Moët & Chandon is inviting fans to celebrate the thrill of coming together with a range of experiences at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow’s city centre.

What’s on: The Moët Pop-Up Bar will open on 5 December, and will remain in place to welcome in the bells on Hogmanay.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a Moët & Chandon Christmas Brunch on 5 December in the Blythswood’s recently launched iasg restaurant. For £55, guests can tuck into brunch and a glass of Moët & Chandon Impérial with a Moët surprise gift Christmas bauble at every place setting.

Christmas choir: The City of Glasgow Chorus – the world-renowned choir – will help to officially launch the Christmas campaign with a performance on the afternoon of Sunday the 5 December. The very special recital will include a mixture of carols old and new, from a stirring rendition of Away in a Manger to the eternally jaunty Jingle Bells, to modern classics such as John Rutters’ beautiful Nativity Carol, and not forgetting of course the 12 Days of Christmas.

Guests on the day will be in with a chance of winning a luxury gift bag containing Moët treats. The winner will be the guest with ‘the most stylish gilt-edged glamour’. To help with this, a make-up artist will be offering irresistible “beautifying” sparkle touch-ups to guests across the afternoon.

Champagne cocktails: For those visiting throughout December, three Moët & Chandon cocktails; Winter Glow, Fireplace Royale and Golden Light, have been created specially for Blythswood Square Hotel at £12 each.