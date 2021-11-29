The Clydeside Collective launches Christmas tree ‘rehoming’ scheme

The Clydeside Collective has launched a ‘Relove, Rewild Christmas’ initiative.

What’s happening? Got an unloved Christmas tree languishing in your attic? Then take it along to The Clydeside Collective, where they will be rehoming trees throughout the festive period, spreading Christmas cheer to those who can’t afford to buy one. What’s more, for every Christmas tree donated to the Glasgow store, a real tree will be planted right here in Scotland.

The team (which forms part of Edinburgh’s award-winning Leith Collective) will be donating to Trees for Life which aims to rewild the Highlands and restore the Caledonian Forest.

Native trees such as Scots Pines and woodland plants will be planted in the quest to reduce our carbon footprint, and to provide space for wildlife to flourish and communities to thrive.

Where to donate your old Christmas tree: Donations of faux trees will be from 1 December at the St Enoch Centre.

Commenting ahead of the launch of the ‘Relove, Rewild Christmas’ initiative, The Leith Collective founder, Sara Thomson said; ‘For anyone who has a tree or decorations gathering dust in their loft, this is a great way to ensure they continue to spread Christmas cheer.