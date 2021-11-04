Blythswood Square hotel to open iasg restaurant - serving Scottish seafood and brunch

The Kimpton Blythswood Square hotel is set to launch iasg, a brand-new restaurant and bar serving Scottish seafood.

What’s happening? Bo and Birdy at the Kimpton Blythswood Square hotel is being turned into iasg, which is the Scottish Gaelic word for fish, pronounced ee-usk.

What’s on the menu? Placing provenance at the heart of their plate, iasg’s new menu is a celebration of the best Scottish seafood, and features dishes such as fresh hand-dived scallops, Cumbrae oysters and platters of shellfish.

For guests looking for relaxed snacks and drinks, there’s a seat at iasg’s turquoise shell bar for wee bites, cocktails and a soundtrack, as ‘iasg weekends’ signal the return of live DJs to the hotel.

What’s on at iasg? iasg’s opening weekend kicks off with Ashley Beedle on Saturday 20 November. Ashley is famous for his time with X-Press 2 and being officially trusted to remix artists such as Elton John, Rolling Stones and Bob Marley.

On Sunday 21 November, The LaFontaines frontman, Kerr Okan, takes to the decks from 1pm, fresh from the Scottish rock band’s homecoming gig at O2 Academy.

After the opening weekend, iasg Friday nights are all about glam disco-house with DJ Austin Ato taking to the decks.

Saturday nights channel Balearic cosmic disco, with DJ Matthew K lined-up for 27 November.

Sunday sessions welcome the return of brunch. Join Glasgow’s DJ Producer, Rebecca Vasmant, on Sunday 28 November from 1pm for tunes, brunch and Bloody Marys.

Opening date and booking info: iasg restaurant opens to the public on Monday November 15.

Tables can be reserved by emailing [email protected] and discover more about iasg’s menu and sustainability commitments online from November 15.

General Manager for Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, Mafalda Albuquerque said: “We’re really excited to introduce iasg to the Glasgow food scene with a new menu focused on celebrating Scotland’s finest seafood.

“Here at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel we care about Scotland’s coast and waters, so it was important to us to commit restaurant iasg to a progressive sustainability policy for sourcing our seafood – and we hope to lead the way in Glasgow after COP26 at considering sustainable practice at every point in our guest journey.

“We’ll be serving only hand-dived or creel-caught shellfish, sourced in waters where there is a healthy supply, and promising to work with their suppliers to guarantee traceability.

“iasg restaurant will also be donating £1 from every bill to The Firth of Forth Lobster Hatchery, a conservation and educational charity and the only operating hatchery in Scotland, working to repopulate lobster stocks at North Berwick harbour.”

DJ and Producer Ashley Beedle added: “It’s real nice to be invited to play at the opening of iasg in Glasgow.

“I am so looking forward to dropping an eclectic selection of happy tunes for the Glasgow massive and it will be great to see new faces and old.