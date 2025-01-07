Much loved Govan neighbourhood cafe has closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A much loved café have closed their doors citing “health, family commitments and rising energy, food, packaging and materials costs”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced that Carlyle’s Cafe on Elderpark Street in Govan has closed their doors for the final time.

Taking to social media, the café said: "It's with great sadness that we need to announce this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Due to health, family commitments and rising energy, food, packaging, materials costs etc, we have decided that now is the right time to close the café.

Carlyle's Cafe

"We would like to thank all our customers in Govan new and old for your continued support over the last four years. It has been a blast, we have met so many new people who are now friends and we wish you all the very best for the future, from Reece, all the staff and the whole family.

“You will still be able to buy Carlyle's Fine Foods pre packed brekky items from Maliks convenience store located just around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again thank you all for your continued support from Reece , all staff & the whole family we hope to see you all again in the future.

“Carlyle’s café Clydebank & Carlyle’s Fine Foods are open as usual.”

The closure of Carlyle’s Cafe in Govan marks the fourth hospitality closure in and around Glasgow since the beginning of 2025 as we have previously reported on the closures of Shucks Seafood and Bar, Barca Tapas and Cava Bar and The Notorious BRG.