Much-loved Southside Mexican taco takeaway closes with immediate effect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Southside Mexican restaurant, takeaway, and taco shop closed its doors last week.

Sacred Tum Tacos on Victoria Road opened back in 2018 - and was a huge hit for fans of Mexican food in Glasgow, of which you can't find much of in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sacred Tum Instagram account shut down, while their Facebook page hasn't been active since October of 2022. According to google, the restaurant is now 'permanently closed'.

Sacred Tum Tacos closed down suddenly last week