Much-loved Southside Mexican taco takeaway closes with immediate effect
Terrible news for taco fans this month as much-loved takeaway and southside Mexican restaurant closes down
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Southside Mexican restaurant, takeaway, and taco shop closed its doors last week.
Sacred Tum Tacos on Victoria Road opened back in 2018 - and was a huge hit for fans of Mexican food in Glasgow, of which you can't find much of in the city.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sacred Tum Instagram account shut down, while their Facebook page hasn't been active since October of 2022. According to google, the restaurant is now 'permanently closed'.
However the takeaways sister location, Potbelly, has listed its address on Instagram as 522 Victoria Road - the unit formerly occupied by Sacred Tum Tacos. Potbelly previously closed back in 2020 around the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and hasn't reopened since.