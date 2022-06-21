The top 100 UK restaurants have been named in this year's National Restaurant Awards and the one crowned as Scotland’s best is a day trip from Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While London restaurants dominated the National Restaurant Awards list - 60 out of the 100 were London restaurants - and an eatery in Wales was named as number one, Scotland was not left out of the top UK 100.

The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards count down the top 100 UK restaurants as voted for by leading UK chefs, restaurateurs and food writers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners were announced on 13 June at an awards ceremony at The Hurlingham Club in London.

Here are the best restaurants in Scotland, according to the votes, including the best in Scotland, which is well worth the drive from Glasgow.

Inver

This modern Scottish eatery can be found on the shores of Loch Fyne serving up beautifully presented dishes that make the most of the locally sourced Scottish produce.

Coming in at number 23 (and the only Scottish entry in the top 50), this acclaimed restaurant, located on the shores of Loch Fyne, was described as small and characterful restaurant that ‘offers a contemporary and progressive take on traditional Scottish food.’

This former crofter’s cottage and boat store offers atranquil retreat not just for dinner or afternoon tea, there’s also luxury bothies and shepherd’s huts available for overnight stays.

Inver is also mentioned in the Michelin Guide thanks to its green credentials, with the judges praising Inver in its concise menus that are led by the ‘finest local and foraged ingredients.’

Inver was the only restaurant in the top UK 100 that wasn’t based in Edinburgh. The other Scottish entries are all capital based, and included:

Ondine

Ondine Oyster & Grill has been awarded number 84, out of the Top 100 prestigious restaurants in the UK - the highest ranking in Edinburgh, and one they also picked up in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Last year this seafood restaurant was also awarded the coveted ‘Best Restaurant in Scotland’.

Chef and Owner of Ondine Oyster & Grill Roy Brett commented on their award success, saying: “We as a team are absolutely delighted to be awarded as one of the Top 100 restaurants throughout the UK.

“It is such an honour to receive the prestigious accolade from the industry itself, which we have been awarded for the last few years running.

“A huge congratulations also to Inver for being awarded ‘Best Restaurant in Scotland’, very well deserved.

“We as a whole team work so incredibly hard together, and we will always strive to keep doing what we do best.”

The Little Chartroom

Number 90 on the list is Edinburgh favourite, The Little Chartroom, which was described as: Roberta Hall-McCarron’s bijou Edinburgh bistro that brings comfort and class to the Scottish capital.

The team shared the news on their social media, saying that they are ‘super proud’.

Aizle

Aizle placed at number 92, and Stuart Ralston, Chef Patron of Aizle, had this to say of the result: “We are ecstatic to have made it into the Top 100 this year, the team have worked so hard over the years and deserve the recognition.

“The National Restaurant Awards is the crème de la crème of awards in the country and to be placed amongst some of the UK’s best restaurants and chefs is an honour.”

Opened in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Stuart Ralston and Krystal Goff, Aizle gained huge popularity as the first restaurant in Edinburgh to offer a surprise tasting menu.

Diners are privy to only a list of local, seasonal ingredients which feature in their six-course dinner.

The restaurant regularly appears at the top of the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for best fine dining restaurants across the UK.

The Palmerston